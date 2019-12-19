Reggae Boyz end year in world top 50

Jamaica's senior national men's football team will end the calendar year in the top 50 in the world. The December edition of the FIFA world rankings which was released on Thursday, sees the Reggae Boyz ranked at 48th. Jamaica also remain fourth in CONCACAF.

The Reggae Boyz will need to maintain a top six position in the region for another six months in order to be placed in the hexagonal round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Jamaica ended 2019 with eight wins, three draws and three losses including a semi-final finish at the CONCACAF Gold Cup and booked promotion to League "A" of the Nations League.



They also secured qualification to the 2021 edition of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 2022 World Cup Qualifiers for the CONCACAF region will kick off on August 31 next year.