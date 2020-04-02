Reggae Boyz may have to find new venue for World Cup Qualifiers

The Reggae Boyz will have to consider using other facilities for the hosting of upcoming World Cup qualifiers as the Government has committed to starting renovation work on the National Stadium in early 2021. The recent revelation to Radio Jamaica Sports by Sports Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange that the long awaited renovation work will begin at the “Office” in January next year, has given hope to fans in western Jamaica of having World Cup qualifying at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.



This comes fresh of the heels of the recent friendly against Bermuda at the second city. The National Stadium was a fortress for the Reggae Boyz from 1995 to 2001 as they went 53 games unbeaten. The World Cup qualifiers are slated to kick off on August 31.

Meanwhile, RJRGLEANER Group football analyst Oneil "1878" Meredith also feels that the JFF should host all of their home World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium. Among other things, Meredith says it will be a financial benefit to the federation.