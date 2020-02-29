Reggae Boyz still preparing for Catalonia friendly despite Covid 19 concerns

Team manager of the Reggae Boyz Roy Simpson says he has not received any travel restriction notice from the Spanish Football Association regarding their upcoming friendly against Catalonia in March. The Spanish region of Satalonia has six confirmed cases of the Covid 19 coronavirus but Simpson says there are still plans to travel to Europe.

“We continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus. We are aware of the first case identified in Catalonia where we’ll be playing the game next month. We’ve not been advised of any travel restrictions there so we continue to monitor that situation and if we get advice that it is unsafe to travel we will have to yield to that. As we speak now, all plans are still in place for travel to the UK and Spain mid next month,” said Simpson.

Prior to that encounter, the Reggae Boyz will entertain Bermuda in a friendly international on March 11 at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers will kick off on August 31.