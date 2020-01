Reggae Girl Havana Solaun has joined French club Paris FC on a two year contract. This move ends the midfielder's 11 month spell with Klepp in the Norwegian Premier League. The 26 year old scored two goals in nine appearances for Klepp.



Solaun now joins Khadija Shaw (Bordeaux) as the other Jamaican international playing professionally in France. Solaun scored Jamaica's only goal at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.