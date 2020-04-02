Reggae Girlz goalkeeper recovers fully from Covid 19

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Nicole McClure has become the first national player to confirm she tested positive for Covid 19. However, McClure, who is with her mother in the United States, told Radio Jamaica Sports that she has been fully recovered for close to two weeks.



The 30 year old who played for Northern Irish club Sion Swifts up to late last year, saved two penalty kicks in the CONCACAF final round qualifiers to help the Reggae Girlz advance to last summer's FIFA Women's World Cup.



McClure says her mother, who works in the health system, tested positive after feeling ill. McClure made her senior debut for Jamaica in 2009.