Advertisement

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper recovers fully from Covid 19

5:06 pm, Thu April 2, 2020

Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Nicole McClure has become the first national player to confirm she tested positive for Covid 19. However, McClure, who is with her mother in the United States, told Radio Jamaica Sports that she has been fully recovered for close to two weeks.

The 30 year old who played for Northern Irish club Sion Swifts up to late last year, saved two penalty kicks in the CONCACAF final round qualifiers to help the Reggae Girlz advance to last summer's FIFA Women's World Cup.

McClure says her mother, who works in the health system, tested positive after feeling ill. McClure made her senior debut for Jamaica in 2009.

 

 


comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
No change in CWI selection policy despite Covid outbreak

Lead selector of Cricket West

BAA president hoping to stage Carifta Championship by August

President of the Bermuda Athle

JADCO gets high marks from WADA

Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission

Most Popular
Gov't breached constitution by not declaring...
4:18 pm, Fri March 27, 2020
German man who came to Jamaica by boat,...
6:41 pm, Tue March 31, 2020
Wehby calls for suspension of agricultural...
11:27 pm, Fri March 27, 2020