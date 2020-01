Jamaica's Reggae Girls lost 1-0 to Mexico on Wednesday night in their opening Group 'B' match at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship in Texas, USA. Renae Cuellar's 36th minute strike proved to be the decider. The Jamaicans created a few decent chances in either half but failed to convert any.

The Reggae Girls will next face group favourites Canada on Saturday. Canada slammed St Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in the other Group "B" fixture on Wednesday.