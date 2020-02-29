Reggae Girlz secure big victory at CONCACAF U20 Championship

Jamaica secured their second biggest win in the history of the CONCACAF Women's Under 20 Championship as they thumped Bermuda 9-1 in round of 16 action to advance to the quarter-finals in the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Captain Jody Brown led the way for the Jamaicans with four goals while Sydoney Clarke scored a double.



Marlee Fray, Chantelle Parker and Neville-Gail Able were the other goalscorers for the young Reggae Girlz. Brown is now the tournament's top scorer with 8 goals. Jamaica's quarter final match will be on Wednesday against the winner of the Dominican Republic versus El Salvador contest.



The two finalists will qualify for the FIFA Women's Under-20 World Cup which is slated for Costa Rica and Panama in July. Jamaica's best ever finish in a Women's Under 20 Championship was fourth and that was achieved in 2006.