Senior Reggae Girl Brown heads national Under-20 squad

Senior Reggae Girl Jody Brown heads a 20-member squad selected for the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship which kicks off next week in the Dominican Republic. Brown who played all three games for Jamaica at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, will be looking to add to her tally of two goals at the Under 20 level.



The rest of the squad reads: Tacia Austin, Nevillegail Able, Lacey-Ann Murray, Sherice Clarke, Gabrielle Gayle, Sydoney Clarke, Tayleur Little, Maliah Atkins, Lauren Reid, Jordyn Bartholomew, Ella Dennis, Milan Dewkin-Andan, Marlee Fray, Peyton McNamara, Chantelle Parker, Jaden Roberts, Gabrielle Scarlett, Alexia Spencer and Ciara Whitely.



Sade adamolekun is unavailable, having not gotten the time off from her school to compete. The tournament is set to run from February 22 to March 8. Jamaica is in Group "E" of the competition and will face Canada, Guatemala and El Salvador.

