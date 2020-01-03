Advertisement

Sprinter Smith back in training after motor vehicle accident

8:38 pm, Fri January 3, 2020

World Championship sprint relay gold medallist Jonielle Smith is back in training after being involved in a motor vehicle accident in Florida last week. It’s understood the car driven by Smith was hit from behind and then spun out of control and resulted in her car being hit  by another vehicle .

Smith who was travelling with two family members, did not suffer any serious injury and is now back on the track.
Smith, a former Wolmer’s Girls standout, ran the 3rd leg on Jamaica's gold medal 4x100m relay team at the Doha World Championships and was also  a finalist in the women's 100m where she placed 6th.

 

 


