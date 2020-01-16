Two newcomers in Reggae Girlz squad for CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers

Goalkeeper Alyssa Whitehead and forward Gabrielle Farrell who are both based in the United States, are the newcommers in the 20-member Reggae Girlz squad for the upcoming CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers in the United States. 13 players who were part of Jamaica's squad at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, have been included.

The squad will feature the likes of Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, Trudi Carter, Konya Plummer, Sashana Campbell , Deneisha Blackwood and the Swaby sisters Chantelle and Allyson who all played at the tournament.



The rest of the squad reads: Chris-Ann Chambers, Madiya Harriott, Tiernney Wiltshire, Chyanne Dennis, Kayla McCoy, Sade Adamolekun, Havana Solaun, Dominique Bond-Flasza, Cheyna Matthews, Chinyelu Asher and Tiffany Cameron.

The JFF also says on the advice of interim head coach Hubert Busby, it has co-opted experienced women's coach David Gough as another assistant coach with Andrew Price. The local based members of the delegation will leave the island on Friday for a pre-tournament camp in Houston.

The CONCACAF qualifiers are set to run from January 28 to February 9 in Texas and California. The top two teams will qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

