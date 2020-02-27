Advertisement

Venue decided for U20 Reggae Girlz R16 match at CONCACAF Championship

9:23 pm, Thu February 27, 2020

Jamaica's Under 20 Reggae Girlz will be playing their round of 16 game of the CONCACAF Women's Under 20 Championship against Bermuda at the Estadio Panamericano on Saturday. This is the same venue where Jamaica played all of their group stage games of the tournament.

If successful, they will also play their quarter-final at the same ground. The Reggae Girlz topped Group "E" on Wednesday after defeating Canada 3-1. This was the first time Jamaica defeated a North American team at the Under 20 level for women.

The two finalists of this tournament will qualify for the FIFA Women's Under 20 World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama in August.

 

 


