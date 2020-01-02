Venues announced for U-20 Reggae Girls CONCACAF Championship campaign

The national Under-20 Reggae Girlz will play all of their group stage games in the CONCACAF Championship next month at the Estadio Pan Americano Stadium in the Dominican Republic. Jamaica's games will be on February 22, 24 and 26 against Guatemala, El Salvador and Canada respectively.



The top three teams from this group will advance to the round of 16 of the competition. The two finalists will qualify for the Under 20 Women's FIFA World Cup which is slated for August in Costa Rica and Panama. Jamaica's best finish in a CONCACAF Under-20 Championship was 4th in 2006.

