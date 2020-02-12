Advertisement

Skip Marley makes appearance on 'The Tonight Show'

4:22 pm, Wed February 12, 2020

Skip Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, was Tuesday night's musical guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
 
He was accompanied by soul singer H.E.R. as they performed their collaborative hit Slow Down backed by The Roots.
 
A video for the track was released in January and has secured over 5.1 million views on streaming platform YouTube. 
 
Skip rose to international fame when he partnered with pop singer Katy Perry on the hit single Chained to the Rhythm.
 
He is also riding the wave of success from his latest release That's Not True featuring his uncle Damian 'Jr Gong Marley.

