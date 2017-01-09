Daily Webcast
Health Ministry outlines plan to prevent malaria spread

Plans have been outlined by the Ministry of Health to prevent a spread of  malaria in Jamaica...

1:14 pm, Mon January 9, 2017
St. Thomas students walk to school as taxi operators mount roadblocks

Scores of commuters in St. Thomas, including students who were returning to school followi...

1:03 pm, Mon January 9, 2017
Fire destroys house in Cornwall Barracks, Portland

Firefighters say they have extinguished a blaze at Cornwall Barracks in Rio Grande Valley,...

11:40 am, Mon January 9, 2017
Santa Cruz police call for road markings to reduce crashes

The Santa Cruz police are appealing to the National Works Agency (NWA) to have the several...

11:29 am, Mon January 9, 2017
North South Highway operator issues advisory in light of crashes

In the wake of several crashes along the North South Highway, its operator has issued an a...

11:22 am, Mon January 9, 2017
School bus service in Corporate Area being extended

The Ministry of Education has decided to extend the temporary school bus service from Papi...

11:11 am, Mon January 9, 2017
Teachers become latest victims of electronic fraud

RJR News understands that several public sector teachers have become victims of the electr...

11:04 am, Mon January 9, 2017
Most Popular
Lawyer with Jamaican roots sworn in as...

Kamala Harris, who has Jamaica

UPDATE: At least 10 killed in two days

With just two days into the ne

Six charged for murder of teen on Constant...

The St. Andrew Central Police

Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.31
J$126.34
CAD
J$92.10
J$95.10
GBP
J$154.76
J$156.66

Last updated: January 4, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 56.37
90 J$ 57.50
Diesel J$ 54.15
Kerosene J$ 61.35
Propane J$ 31.75
Butane J$ 40.16

Last updated: January 4, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
1,844,331.00
volume
194,312.69
value
182.94
change
0.09%
%change
Junior market index
1,890,229.00
volume
2,585.46
value
4.04
change
0.16%
%change

Last updated: January 4, 2017.

More Stories

C-TOC continues probe into theft of Health Ministry funds from NCB
10:59 am, Mon January 9, 2017
Caribbean Airlines makes flight changes following FLL shooting
6:45 am, Sat January 7, 2017
Department of Corrections dismisses claims of inmates not doing hard labour
6:41 am, Sat January 7, 2017
Six judges sworn in to serve Court of Appeal and Supreme Court
6:34 am, Sat January 7, 2017
Advertisement