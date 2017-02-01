Daily Webcast
Students involved in brawl at St. Thomas Technical High identified.

The Ministry of  Education says the students who reportedly attacked and beat an auxiliary...

1:50 pm, Wed February 1, 2017
JN Bank officially launched

The Jamaica National Group officially launched the JN Bank on Wednesday morning. &nbs...

1:09 pm, Wed February 1, 2017
Police release one arrested in Cross Roads tax office raid

The police have released one of the persons arrested on Friday in relation to an alleged f...

12:54 pm, Wed February 1, 2017
Jamaican family fighting deportation from Canada

A Jamaican woman and her three children are fighting their deportation from Canada. &...

12:30 pm, Wed February 1, 2017
Russell Hadeed tipped to become chairman of JUTC

RJR News has been informed that businessman Russell Hadeed is tipped to become the new cha...

11:51 am, Wed February 1, 2017
Moravian ministers on sex charges set for court today

The former president and vice president of the Moravian Church in Jamaica who were last we...

11:32 am, Wed February 1, 2017
Police urge 'Ski-Mask' gang members to turn themselves in

Investigators are urging two members of the Ski-Mask gang to turn themselves in to the Fre...

11:32 am, Wed February 1, 2017
Most Popular
New tax package to fund second phase of...

After much speculation in fina

Suspects arrested in connection with...

Two suspects are in custody in

Lindy Delapenha, legendary footballer and...

Lindy Delapenha, the legendary

Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.85
J$128.42
CAD
J$94.85
J$97.90
GBP
J$158.22
J$160.50

Last updated: January 30, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 54.89
90 J$ 56.02
Diesel J$ 53.48
Kerosene J$ 60.34
Propane J$ 33.03
Butane J$ 38.64

Last updated: January 25, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
2,678,516.00
volume
206,567.37
value
8,121.44
change
4.09%
%change
Junior market index
204,282.00
volume
2,829.29
value
18.02
change
0.64%
%change

Last updated: January 30, 2017.

More Stories

Teen held with gun in St. Thomas to face court today
11:24 am, Wed February 1, 2017
UPDATE: Ancillary worker, students in altercation at St. Thomas Tech charged
11:20 am, Wed February 1, 2017
Four arrested for gun seizure in Westmoreland
11:19 am, Wed February 1, 2017
St. Thomas man charged for murdering the mother of his child
11:08 am, Wed February 1, 2017
Advertisement