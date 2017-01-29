Daily Webcast
Police Federation outraged by shooting of detective in Olympic Gardens

The Police Federation has expressed outrage at Saturday's incident in which Detective Sergeant Dale...

3:45 pm, Sun January 29, 2017
Policeman released from hospital after being hit by motorist in St. James

The policeman who was injured by a motorist on the Bogue main road in St. James on Saturda...

3:31 pm, Sun January 29, 2017
UPDATE: Three wanted men among several arrested in police operations

Several persons, including three wanted men, have been arrested following special operatio...

12:03 am, Sun January 29, 2017
PMI undertaking special programme to curtail crime in western Jamaica

The Peace Management Initiative (PMI) has embarked on a special intervention programme aim...

11:08 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
Jackson to meet with JBA on proposal to amend Banking Services Act

Fitz Jackson, Member of Parliament for South St. Catherine, is to meet with the Jamaica Ba...

10:03 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
Chaos erupts worldwide as Trump effects plan to ban immigrants

There is chaos and confusion at airports and foreign capitals as US President Donald Trump...

7:49 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
NWC begins work to address sewage flow in West Kingston

Residents and businesses in West Kingston will get relief soon from the sewage which has b...

7:27 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.96
J$128.56
CAD
J$95.15
J$97.53
GBP
J$157.15
J$161.44

Last updated: January 26, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 54.89
90 J$ 56.02
Diesel J$ 53.48
Kerosene J$ 60.34
Propane J$ 33.03
Butane J$ 38.64

Last updated: January 25, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
3,077,963.00
volume
198,445.93
value
1,133.83
change
0.57%
%change
Junior market index
542,606.00
volume
2,811.27
value
2.53
change
0.09%
%change

Last updated: January 26, 2017.

More Stories

Police operations underways in Clarendon, St. Catherine
4:38 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
Rural school bus system on track for launch this year
3:57 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
Jamaican indicted in US for supplying flight attendant with cocaine
2:15 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
St. Mary man in custody for illegal gun
1:56 pm, Sat January 28, 2017
