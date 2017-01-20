Daily Webcast
Settlement for motorists affected by contaminated gas being pursued by CAC

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is expected to make an announcement by the end of  the...

7:23 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
President Trump arrives at White House

Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has arrived at the White House f...

6:22 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Obamas fly out for post-presidential vacation

Immediately after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, ...

6:16 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Lottery scam mastermind makes first US court appearance

Lavrick Willocks, the alleged mastermind of a major lottery scam network which operated be...

6:15 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh agrees to step aside

It has been announced that the Gambia's leader Yahya Jammeh will step down and leave the.....

5:56 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Motor vehicle crash disrupts power supply in Port Royal

Port Royal is currently without electricity following a motor vehicle crash along the main...

5:18 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Twitter's POTUS, FLOTUS handles officially for the Trumps

Social media site Twitter has changed the official POTUS and FLOTUS handles to images of P...

3:37 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$128.00
J$128.67
CAD
J$94.64
J$101.42
GBP
J$155.78
J$157.61

Last updated: January 19, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 55.31
90 J$ 56.45
Diesel J$ 53.77
Kerosene J$ 60.92
Propane J$ 32.83
Butane J$ 38.49

Last updated: January 18, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
4,618,196.00
volume
195,111.82
value
-188.86
change
-0.10%
%change
Junior market index
1,865,673.00
volume
2,757.65
value
-8.45
change
-0.31%
%change

Last updated: January 19, 2017.

Raw sewage affecting West Kingston police
2:34 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Donald Trump sworn-in as 45th U.S. President
1:35 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
Eight found alive after avalanche buries hotel in Italy
12:23 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
St. Elizabeth gets more parish judges
12:18 pm, Fri January 20, 2017
