Simpson Miller to quit as Opposition Leader on April 2

Following months of speculation, Portia Simpson Miller announced on Sunday that she will quit the...

7:48 am, Sat February 4, 2017
Senator urges gov't appointed rep with pending criminal case to resign

Opposition Senator Lambert Brown is claiming that an individual criminally charged for not...

8:11 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
UPDATE: Second tourist dies from Trelawny crash

The death toll from this morning's traffic crash on the Salt Marsh Road in Trelawny has ri...

7:34 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
Raging bush fire destroys acres of sugar cane in St. Thomas

More than 100 acres of sugar cane in Roselle, St. Thomas have been destroyed by a massive ...

7:07 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
St. Thomas Tech told to strengthen security following student-worker brawl

The Ministry of Education has instructed the administration of the St. Thomas Technical Hi...

6:07 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
Cabinet approves merger of LAMP, National Land Agency

Cabinet has approved the merger of the Land Administration and Management Programme (LAMP)...

5:45 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
St. Thomas man who killed cousin in dispute about ganja seeds captured

A St. Thomas farmer who was on the run following the fatal shooting of his cousin in a dis...

5:26 pm, Fri February 3, 2017
Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.85
J$128.42
CAD
J$94.85
J$97.90
GBP
J$158.22
J$160.50

Last updated: January 30, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 54.89
90 J$ 56.02
Diesel J$ 53.48
Kerosene J$ 60.34
Propane J$ 33.03
Butane J$ 38.64

Last updated: January 25, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
2,678,516.00
volume
206,567.37
value
8,121.44
change
4.09%
%change
Junior market index
204,282.00
volume
2,829.29
value
18.02
change
0.64%
%change

Last updated: January 30, 2017.

