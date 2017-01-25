Daily Webcast
Jamaica stripped of relay gold medal from Beijing Oympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission has ruled that the Jamaican team...

5:35 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
Central High student killed in motor vehicle mishap

A student of Central High School died in a motor vehicle mishap in May Pen, Clarendon on T...

5:18 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
Wards of Clifton Boys' Home relocated

The twenty eight wards of the State who were dislocated after fire destroyed the Clifton B...

5:06 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
JPS faces more pressure to review new licence terms

More pressure is being mounted on the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for a review of...

3:41 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
Musician Ronald ‘Nambo’ Robinson dies

Entertainment Minister Olivia Babsy Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of vetera...

3:16 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
'Michael Jackson was murdered', says daughter Paris

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, says she believes her father was murdered.  &n...

3:09 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
Application period extended for Police Commissioner post

The deadline for applications for the post of Police Commissioner has been extended to Feb...

1:40 pm, Wed January 25, 2017
Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.89
J$128.77
CAD
J$93.51
J$96.07
GBP
J$156.29
J$158.02

Last updated: January 24, 2017.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 54.89
90 J$ 56.02
Diesel J$ 53.48
Kerosene J$ 60.34
Propane J$ 33.03
Butane J$ 38.64

Last updated: January 25, 2017.

Market Index Summary
Main index
8,208,067.00
volume
214,159.89
value
1,313.02
change
0.62%
%change
Junior market index
1,892,208.00
volume
2,782.29
value
4.42
change
0.16%
%change

Last updated: January 24, 2017.

