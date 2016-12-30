Daily Webcast
Increase in countries recording Zika related GBS

There's troubling news from the World Health Organization, (WHO) in relation to the Zika Virus and...

6:03 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Russia decides not to expel US diplomats

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined to engage in a tit-for-tat after the US expe...

5:47 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Two shot dead in shootout with police in St. James

Two men are dead following a reported gun battle with the police early Friday morning in C...

5:33 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Marcus Garvey Drive to be fully opened for New Year's Eve

The National Works Agency (NWA) says Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew will be fully opene...

5:16 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Cop charged for contract killing of his girlfriend offered bail

A policeman who is accused of hiring a contract killer to murder his girlfriend, was offer...

4:57 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Post-mortem into George Michael's death "inconclusive"

A post-mortem examination into the cause of George Michael's death is......

2:27 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Security Ministry urged to look to JDF for new police commissioner

It is being suggested that the Ministry of National Security look to the Jamaica Defence F...

1:47 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Exchange rate
Buying
Selling
USD
J$127.31
J$128.34
CAD
J$94.00
J$95.25
GBP
J$154.76
J$156.56

Last updated: December 28, 2016.

Petrol prices
87 J$ 56.73
90 J$ 57.87
Diesel J$ 53.77
Kerosene J$ 61.18
Propane J$ 31.71
Butane J$ 40.09

Last updated: December 28, 2016.

Market Index Summary
Main index
1,759,786.00
volume
189,246.69
value
4,078.62
change
2.20%
%change
Junior market index
2,545,501.00
volume
2,573.55
value
20.38
change
0.80%
%change

Last updated: December 28, 2016.

More Stories

JPS finalises funding for new power plant in St. Catherine
12:58 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Jamaicans among largest group of deportees from Bahamas
12:40 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Tests show Nigerian rice contaminated but not plastic
12:34 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
Probe broadens into sex allegations against Manchester pastor
12:30 pm, Fri December 30, 2016
