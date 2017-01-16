Daily Webcast
Three clergymen to be questioned today by CISOCA

Three senior members of the local Church community are scheduled to be questioned today by...

9:02 am, Mon January 16, 2017
Government urged to allocate more funds to Justice Ministry

One attorney is suggesting that the Jamaican Government should consider providing addition...

10:04 pm, Sun January 15, 2017
Man who tried to kill girlfriend held by police

A St Elizabeth man, who reportedly tried to kill his girlfriend and then set his house on ...

9:42 pm, Sun January 15, 2017
"Lottery scammers turning to witchcraft" - police report

Sergeant Kevin Watson of  the Anti Lottery Scam Taskforce said the discovery was mad...

9:38 pm, Sun January 15, 2017
Police to issue statement on killing of "Ski Mask Gang" members

Six members of  the gang were shot dead during a reported gun battle with the securit...

9:30 pm, Sun January 15, 2017
Clifton Boys’ Home destroyed by fire

Clifton Boys’ Home in Westmoreland was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon. The fi...

8:59 pm, Sun January 15, 2017
Woman appeals for help in locating husband who disappeared from Black River Hospital

A woman is appealing to the Health Ministry and the Southern Regional Health Authority to....

10:25 am, Sun January 15, 2017
Government criticised for rejecting UK prison deal
7:40 am, Sat January 14, 2017
Crash on Lilliput main road attributed to careless driving
7:30 am, Sat January 14, 2017
