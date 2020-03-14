Jamaica’s fallout in tourism sector will be moderate says Moody’s

Credit rating agency Moody's says Jamaica's large primary surplus and net international reserves provide the Government with ample buffers to limit the negative effects of travel restrictions on the local tourism industry amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release yesterday Moody's noted that the travel restrictions will exacerbate the slowdown in tourism and the economy.

However, the agency said compared with other Caribbean islands, Jamaica's vulnerability to a fallout in the tourism sector is moderate.