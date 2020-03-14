Advertisement

Jamaica’s fallout in tourism sector will be moderate says Moody’s

11:12 am, Fri March 20, 2020

Credit rating agency Moody's says Jamaica's large primary surplus and net international reserves provide the Government with ample buffers to limit the negative effects of  travel restrictions on the local tourism industry amid the COVID-19 outbreak. 
 
In a release yesterday Moody's noted that the travel restrictions will exacerbate the slowdown in tourism and the economy. 
 
However, the agency said compared with other Caribbean islands, Jamaica's vulnerability to a fallout in the tourism sector is moderate.

comments powered by Disqus
More Stories
Investors in equities market urged not to panic as stock prices fall

Investors in the local equitie

Wall Street falls 1%, erasing early gains

Wall Street erased early gains

Britain to pay 80% of workers' wages in coronavirus downturn

Britain said it was taking the

Most Popular
Trump calls on Tokyo to postpone Olympics...
10:37 pm, Fri March 13, 2020
Blackwood and Campbell score centuries as...
10:34 pm, Fri March 13, 2020
Blackwood's double century puts Scorpions in...
8:47 pm, Sat March 14, 2020